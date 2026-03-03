16-year-old girl reported missing in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 16-year-old Ariel Feliciano.
She was last seen on March 1, at around 12:30 p.m. in the Bellingham area on foot.
Feliciano is described as five feet, two inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a blue sweater, white/tan checkered pants, gray shoes and a large bag.
WSP asks if you see her to call 911.
