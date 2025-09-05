16-year-old allegedly threatens Sequim HS on TikTok

SEQUIM, Wash. — This story was originally published on Mynorthwest.com

A 16-year-old student at Sequim High School was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was alerted by the FBI around 2:15 a.m. after TikTok flagged a post stating, “I am going to shoot up Sequim High School tomorrow.”

The FBI traced the post to a residence in Sequim and notified local authorities.

A CCSO sergeant and deputy located the suspect at his home around 4:00 a.m. and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to Clallam County Juvenile Services.

“The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats to schools and public safety seriously. The safety of our schools and community is our top priority,” CCSO said in a statement.

Sequim investigation ongoing

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released due to the suspect’s age.

The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude for the swift cooperation between TikTok, the FBI, and the Sequim Police Department.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group