15-year-old teen killed in Burien shooting

BURIEN, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy was killed Sunday after a shooting in Burien, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:22 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 16200 block of 11th Avenue Southwest.

When they arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound. He would die from the injury.

Deputies said the teen’s family and his friend were at the scene when they arrived and were cooperating with the investigation.

As the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit investigates, the Highline School District was made aware of the teen’s death.

