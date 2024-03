TACOMA, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a bullet in a drive-by shooting in northeast Tacoma.

It happened on 32nd Street Northeast at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the teen was inside his house when the shooting happened and a bullet when through the home.

The extent of the boy’s injuries is not known.

No suspects have been arrested.

