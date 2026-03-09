15-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen boy in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says a 15-year-old was booked into juvenile detention after allegedly shooting a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night.

Deputies responded at around 8:50 p.m., near Highway 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood to reports of a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He pointed out where the gunman went after he ran from the scene and was quickly arrested, SCSO said.

Deputies recovered a pistol with a 30-round magazine, which was believed to have been used in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says the two knew each other.

The 15-year-old was booked into the Denny Juvenile Justice Center and the 17-year-old was brought to Providence Regional Medical Center in with non-life-threatening injuries, SCSO said.

©2026 Cox Media Group