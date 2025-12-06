14-year-old boy found shot inside car after reports of crash in Tacoma, police say

A 14-year-old boy was found shot inside a vehicle after Tacoma police responded to a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Officers were called just before 4 p.m. to a collision in the 6400 block of East McKinley Avenue.

When they arrived, police said they discovered a 14-year-old male inside the car who had been shot.

He was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Detectives have not released any information about a possible suspect, and no one is in custody.

KIRO 7 News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

