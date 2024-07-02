14-year-old arrested for allegedly evading and DUI in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Kent police have arrested a 14-year-old for trying to get away from police and driving under the influence (DUI).

On Friday, June 28, Kent police, working emphasis patrols, spotted a car that did not stop at a stop sign on West Meeker Street.

When the officer initiated the stop, the car was drifting outside of the travel lane and ran a red light.

With the police car lights and sirens activated the teen continued to drive slowly, hit a curb while making a turn, and ran another red light.

With one tire lost, the car came to a stop after hitting another curb.

The driver got out of the car and ran to a nearby apartment complex.

According to police, an officer said he saw the suspect running with a gun in hand.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian 1 helicopter helped in searching for the suspect. Soon Guardian 1 spotted the teen jumping a fence and hiding in a resident’s backyard freezer.

For 20 minutes police on the ground and air gave the suspect commands to surrender. The suspect slowly opened the freezer door after a Federal Way police K9 team arrived to assist.

According to police, the suspect did not acknowledge police officers and curled up on the ground with his hands under his body.

After the suspect was arrested a warrant was approved to test the suspect’s blood for drugs and alcohol.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital to have his blood drawn and was fingerprinted before being released to his parents.

The teen may still face charges of DUI, eluding, resisting and obstructing.

Kent detectives are investigating.





