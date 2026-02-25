$130k worth of jewelry, designer purses stolen from home in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a home burglary that ended in the theft of approximately $130,000 worth of luxury items.

The burglary happened at a home on West McGraw Street in Queen Anne on Feb. 19.

According to police, the victim returned home around 3:30 p.m. and found a package at her front door and the door wide open.

Responding officers saw damage to the front door and lock, and inside the home, saw drawers open and things scattered around.

It appears that the suspect or suspects entered the home and stole “high-end purses, jewelry, and other property,” according to SPD.

Detectives are investigating whether this was a targeted burglary.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call 911 or the SPD non-emergency line at 206-625-5011.

