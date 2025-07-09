13-year-old saves 11-year-old from nearly drowning at Silver Lake

EVERETT, Wash. — An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Silver Lake on Tuesday, and a 13-year-old stranger is credited with pulling him out of the water to save his life.

The Everett Fire Department (EFD) was called to Thornton Sullivan Park around 3 p.m. for reports that a child had fallen off the dock and into the water.

A nearby adult, who was with an unrelated group, noticed that the child had not resurfaced after some time and yelled for help.

A family member of the 11-year-old told those responding that the child didn’t know how to swim.

A 13-year-old boy swimming nearby dove down to search for the missing 11-year-old.

After several attempts, he found the boy and brought him to the surface, where people were able to pull him onto the dock.

Thankfully, three nurses and other people at the lake were able to do CPR on the 11-year-old immediately.

Witnesses estimate he was underwater for anywhere between four and six minutes.

First responders continued CPR when they arrived and the child’s pulse returned. He was rushed to Providence Regional Medical Center.

“The Everett Fire Department recognizes the courageous actions of the 13-year-old teen for his bravery, which undoubtedly played a vital role in saving the child’s life. The quick actions of bystanders also played a crucial role in saving the child’s life. This incident underscores the importance of having CPR training, as it can make a significant difference in critical situations and help ensure the safety of our community, especially around water,” the Everett Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Over a dozen fire and police units responded to the scene. Everett Police, South County Fire and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

