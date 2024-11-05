13-year-old Puyallup boy in critical condition after getting hit by vehicle in Tacoma on Halloween

TACOMA, Wash. — A 13-year-old Puyallup boy is currently fighting for his life after he had been hit by a vehicle while trick-or-treating.

C.J. was one of three children who were hit by vehicles in Tacoma on Halloween night.

C.J. is currently in critical condition after he had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of S 96th Street and A Street, police said, and has been in the ICU since last Thursday.

“It’s terrifying. You never think it’s going to happen in your family,” said Marissa Fullerton, aunt. “It made me terrified thinking that people are just driving recklessly.”

Fullerton told KIRO 7 News that it was C.J.’s first time trick-or-treating with just his friends.

Surveillance video captured C.J.’s friends rushing to the crash scene immediately after the crash.

Fullerton said his friends told her that her nephew had been helping a man experiencing homelessness before he crossed the crosswalk.

“His group of friends crossed the crosswalk first and he was lagging behind a little bit because he was giving candy to a homeless man. He was that kind,” she shared.

C.J., who turns 14 in a few weeks, is currently at Harborview Medical Center after suffering a fractured skull, broken eye sockets, a broken leg and a fractured elbow, the aunt shared.

While Kandy Fullerton, the boy’s great aunt, is still devastated, she told KIRO 7 News that she forgives the driver.

“We even forgive her, and we want her to heal,” she shared.

The family, along with several other neighbors, is urging the City of Tacoma to add additional safety measures, such as stop lights, stop signs, roundabouts and additional streetlights, following the three crashes, involving children. The family is hoping to prevent another tragedy in the future, they said.

“To be out and trick-or-treating on Halloween when you know there’s all the little kids walking the street, I don’t know how a car could be speeding when there’s children around,” said Kandy Fullerton.

Marissa Fullerton, said, “Every responsible adult knows that kids are out trick-or-treating. Drive the speed limit, drive a little under, be cautious when you’re coming to a cross walk.”

“It’s imperative our kids are able to walk these streets safely on a holiday for kids,” she added. “I want justice. He’s laying in the hospital fighting for his life while the driver walks free.”

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Tacoma Police Department to get more details about the investigation along with the driver.

We’re still waiting for more information.

KIRO 7 News is still waiting to get the City of Tacoma’s response after several neighbors had shared concerns about the lack of safety measures around certain roads following the crashes.

The Fullerton family created a GoFundMe to help with C.J.’s medical expenses. If you would like to help, please click here.

