13-year-old girl missing from Tulalip Reservation

TULALIP, Wash. — Police are hoping to find a missing 13-year-old member of the Tulalip Tribe who was last seen leaving her home on the Tulalip Reservation Monday.

Saylayla White was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and straight long black hair.

Tulalip Police said her foster family/legal guardian believes a friend may have picked her up and she could be in the Marysville area.

If you know where Saylayla is or have recently seen her, please call the Tulalip Police Department at 360-716-9911 and reference case #24-2617.









