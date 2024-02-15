13-year-old accidentally shoots 11-year-old sibling in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A 13-year-old teen shot their 11-year-old sibling in Whatcom County Wednesday night, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office did not specify the area of Whatcom County where the shooting occurred but said the children attended schools in the Mount Baker School District.

When deputies arrived, the handgun was secured and aid was provided to the child.

The child was transported to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham and later to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Deputies were told the shooting was accidental.

Officials with the Mount Baker School District are aware of the incident and are providing counseling and support to students across all schools.

