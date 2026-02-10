12s return home from Bay Area after Super Bowl win

Thousands of Seahawks fans returned to Western Washington on Monday following the team’s victory in Super Bowl 60.

Travelers landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) described a mixture of exhaustion and jubilation after going to the game and taking in all of the festivities.

The 12s traveled in large numbers to the home of the San Francisco 49ers to watch their team secure the title Sunday.

The celebratory atmosphere reportedly extended from the stadium to the flights returning to the Pacific Northwest as fans processed the surreal nature of the win.

The celebration continued during the return trip for fans like Karen. She described the moment the flight crew joined in the festivities while in the air. “Let’s just say the pilot said go Hawks! And you immediately heard Sea! Hawks! So loud in the plane,” Karen said.

She noted that the experience felt “surreal” once the game had officially ended.

Laurie and Scott were among 12s traveling on Monday. They described feeling physically drained following the championship game. “Feeling great,” Laurie and Scott said. “Feeling great, but feeling exhausted. Voiceless.”

Fan Nicole, who attended the Super Bowl, noted the strong presence of Seattle fans in Northern California. “There were so many of us, and it really was like a home game feeling,” Nicole said. She added that it was “awesome” to secure the victory at the stadium of a division rival.

Eric, another Super Bowl attendee, shared stories of humorous interactions with San Francisco 49ers fans during the trip. He explained how Seahawks fans used a play on words during the post-game celebrations. “We tricked a few 49ers fans and opposing fans by asking them the question, like how do you say yes in Spanish? And they’d say Si, and we’d just give it to them like a big Hawks,” Eric said.

Despite the rivalry, Eric expressed gratitude for the host city, stating he intended to send a thank-you note to the 49ers for being “a fantastic host.”

While many fans remained in a celebratory mood, some expressed a need to return to their daily routines. Todd, who traveled for the Super Bowl, said he was ready to transition back to his normal schedule. “I was ready to come home,” Todd said. “I gotta get back to work!”

Nicole also shared a personal takeaway from the trip based on her family’s history with the team. She noted that her husband has attended every Super Bowl the Seahawks have played in, while she had only attended one previous championship game. “He’s been to every Super Bowl the Seahawks have been in, and I’ve only been to one other, which was in Jersey, where we won,” Nicole said. “So, the moral of the story is….take your wife to the Super Bowl when you go.”

©2026 Cox Media Group