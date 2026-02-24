1,200 drones to light up Redmond skyline with 2-day spring show

REDMOND, Wash. — A unique drone show will be coming to Marymoor Park this spring, and tickets go on sale this week.

DroneArt Show is bringing its show “Space Chase” to Washington. It’s touted as an ‘immersive cosmic adventure beyond the stars.’

The story of Space Chase follows a runaway alien and a curious Earthling on a journey through space.

“The newest edition of the DroneArt Show series, Space Chase brings a mesmerizing tale of space exploration and cosmic discovery. Set to music and precision choreography, 1,200 drones transform the night sky into a universe of characters, planets, and cinematic light formations,” DroneArt Show wrote on its website.

The show runs on May 8 and May 9 at Marymoor Park. It starts at 9:15 p.m., but you can arrive two hours before showtime.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

You can learn more information here.

