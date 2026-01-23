12-year-old charged in Seattle robbery involving screwdriver attack, prosecutors say

A 12-year-old boy accused of attacking a woman with a screwdriver and stealing her purse at a Seattle grocery store has been charged with robbery and obstructing a law enforcement officer, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors charged the juvenile Thursday with second-degree robbery and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The case will be handled in juvenile court, where state law requires robbery cases involving 12-year-olds to remain, regardless of the circumstances, prosecutors said.

The incident happened Saturday in the Central District at the Amazon Fresh store near 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street, according to Seattle police.

Police say the boy ran up to a 43-year-old woman in the store’s parking garage while wearing a hot pink ski mask and poked her in the face several times with a screwdriver.

Officers say the boy then went through the woman’s belongings and attacked her a second time before running away.

Based on the suspect’s age, clothing description and prior interactions with law enforcement, officers said they recognized the boy and knew where he lived.

Police went to his family’s home, obtained a warrant and arrested him.

Officers said they found the screwdriver on him and booked him into the juvenile detention center.

