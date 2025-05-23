11-time convicted felon arrested for alleged burglary, police find guns, cash, 50 sets of car keys

LACEY, Wash. — A man in Lacey was arrested for an alleged burglary and police found a variety of guns, car keys, cash, drugs, and other stolen items, the Lacey Police Department posted on Facebook.

Police say the suspect is an 11-time convicted felon and within a week of the alleged burglary, multiple agencies in Thurston County were able to track the man down.

After serving search warrants at the man’s home, police say they found an array of items including:

50 sets of car keys, assumed to be stolen from a dealership

Multiple rifles, shotguns, a pistol, and ammunition

Stolen mail, credit cards, IDs, washed checks

Equipment to make credit cards and IDs

Cash related to the sale of narcotics

A drone

Two other suspects were arrested in connection to the burglary, with one trying to run from SWAT before being taken into custody, the post said.

The primary suspect has since bailed out of jail but was charged with 15 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, 15 counts of theft of a firearm, among other charges, Lacey police say.

