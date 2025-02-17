$10,000 in LEGO sets stolen from University Place business

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — A store in University Place is asking people to keep an eye out online after someone stole $10,000 in LEGO sets.

Sasquatch Bricks says it happened around 5 a.m. on Feb. 13.

The business says the people who broke in were driving a U-Haul.

“This really hurts a small business as that’s quick money lost,” the owner wrote online.

The business says the thieves stole a series of sets including the Colosseum, Boutique Hotel, Disney Castle, Millennium Falcon, AT-AT, Infinity Gauntlet, Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws, and Batman Mask.

The business is contacting other Lego stores in the area to alert them of what happened.

If anyone sees these sets being traded on sites such as OfferUp or Facebook Marketplace, they’re asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and mention case number 2504400313.

“Don’t do anything heroic as we don’t want anyone to get hurt,” the owner said online.





