‘100 deadliest days of summer’: WA’s most dangerous driving season is already underway

It’s Day 2 of what law enforcement calls the “100 deadliest days” for fatal traffic accidents.

Known as the “100 deadliest days of summer” by local law enforcement, teenage drivers between 16 and 18 years old have a fatal crash rate that is nearly three times higher than that of drivers 20 years old and older. The Washington Transportation Safety Commission (WTSC) revealed that the months of June, July, and August have been severe for traffic deaths, as more than 1200 lives were lost in the eight combined summers since 2018.

The 100-day timeline starts between Memorial Day and lasts through Labor Day. Of the 659 traffic-related deaths in 2025, Washington State Patrol (WSP) revealed 30% of the fatalities happened during the summer months.

What makes the summer so dangerous for driving?

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, school being out, meaning more teenagers are spending time behind the wheel, is a significant cause of the uptick in traffic-related fatalities during this time of year.

The inexperience of teenage drivers, distracted driving, speeding, and drunk driving are the most common causes of crashes during the “100 deadliest days of summer.”

“The goal is to survive the summer driving and reduce the amount of crashes across the state,” KIRO 7 reporter Ranji Sinha stated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45% and cut the risk of serious injury by 50%.

“Summer is a time for recreation and enjoyment, but speeding drivers pose a deadly risk on our roads,” WTSC External Relations Director Mark McKechnie said. “With more families and kids outside, we are urging drivers to follow the speed limit. If more drivers choose to slow down this summer, we can all have a safer summer.”

According to WSP, more than 24,000 crashes have happened so far this year.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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