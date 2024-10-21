1 teen dead, another injured in Covington shooting Sunday morning

COVINGTON, Wash. — Two teenage boys were shot, one of whom was killed, after what police believe was a fight early Sunday morning in Covington.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls regarding a shooting that happened in or near an apartment complex parking garage in the 16800 block of Southeast Wax Road in Covington, according to Brandyn Hull, a spokeswoman with the office. Sheriff’s deputies, and officers with the Covington and Kent police departments responded to the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found two teenage boys with life-threatening injuries. Deputies provided first-aid to the boys until paramedics responded to the scene.

When paramedics arrived, they took one of the boys to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. His condition remained unknown as of Monday morning, according to Hull.

The other boy was pronounced dead at the scene, Hull said. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and will name the teen soon.

Hull said it’s believed that the two boys got into a fight before the shooting, but the circumstances that led up to the fight remain unclear.

KCSO Major Crimes Unit detectives also responded to the scene to lead the investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to this shooting or what led up to it is encouraged to contact KCSO detectives by calling 911 or the KCSO non-emergency line at 206-296-3311 .

This story will be updated.

