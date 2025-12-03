1 stabbed in the neck during road rage incident in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in a stabbing.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on the overpass at 7th Ave. and Madison Street in downtown Seattle.

A witness told Seattle police that two cars were involved in the crash, and that one of the drivers got out and punched the other.

SPD said the other person involved had a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

A 44-year-old was detained by police at the scene.

Police are investigating the stabbing as a road rage.

It’s unclear what they will be booked for in King County Jail.

This is a developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group