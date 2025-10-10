1 killed in Capitol Hill shooting; suspects sought

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for the suspect or suspects involved in a deadly shooting Thursday night.

Shots were fired around 8:16 p.m. on Broadway, near the intersection of E Pike Street.

Two people were shot; one of them was a bystander.

According to SPD, the initial victim was shot once in the torso and shot several times in the back.

That victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A second victim, a bystander, took themselves to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group