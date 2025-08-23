1 shot in attempted robbery in Belltown

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a person who shot a man in an attempted robbery in Belltown on Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on 1st Ave and Blanchard Street.

The victim was approached by the suspect, and the suspect stuck a handgun to the victim’s rib area, police said. The suspect fired their weapon and the victim was shot in the hand.

A witness stated that the suspect ran off through an alley, and officers are still looking for that person.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

