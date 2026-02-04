1 person shot and killed in Renton; helicopter searching for suspect

Renton police are investigating a homicide after one person was found shot to death.
Police said the shooting happened after 9:30 p.m. on NE 4th Street, near the Greenwood Memorial Park & Funeral Home.
When officers got there, one person was already dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
A King County helicopter is in the area looking for a suspect.
Police have not indicated if they have a known suspect.
This is a developing story.
