1 person shot and killed in Renton; helicopter searching for suspect

Renton police are investigating a homicide after one person was found shot to death.

Police said the shooting happened after 9:30 p.m. on NE 4th Street, near the Greenwood Memorial Park & Funeral Home.

When officers got there, one person was already dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

A King County helicopter is in the area looking for a suspect.

Police have not indicated if they have a known suspect.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

