1-Line light rail service suspended due to deadly collision in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Link light rail services on the 1-Line between Rainier Beach Station and Tukwila International Blvd. Station are suspended “until further notice” due to a deadly collision along Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers are investigating a fatal collision near the intersection of MLK Way South and South Norfolk Street in South Seattle.

SPD told travelers to expect significant traffic delays.

According to an alert from Sound Transit, travelers taking the 1-Line trains should expect delays until further notice and plan ahead for additional travel time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

