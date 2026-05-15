1 lane blocked after collision on NB I-5 at SR 509 in Des Moines

An early-morning collision is blocking one lane on northbound I-5 at SR 509 in Des Moines.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced the collision was blocking only the HOV lane after two general-purpose lanes were reopened.

UPDATE 1: On northbound I-5 at SR 509 in Des Moines a collision is blocking the HOV lane and left general purpose lane. Three lanes of NB I-5 are open. Expect delays. https://t.co/hSQm5Q2K53 pic.twitter.com/n0NMEi7hSd — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 15, 2026

The collision was initially reported around 4:40 a.m. and blocked three lanes, with the HOV and two left general-purpose lanes closed off.

WSDOT noted that the Washington State Patrol has responded to the scene.

Lengthy delays are anticipated throughout the area, and WSDOT urged travelers to seek alternate routes.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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