1 killed in Tukwila head-on crash involving stolen car

TUKWILA, Wash. — One person has died after a stolen car crashed head-on with another vehicle in Tukwila on Tuesday night.

According to Tukwila police, the crash happened on International Boulevard, at S 116th Way near SR 599.

One of the drivers ran off, and the other person was trapped inside their vehicle with critical injuries.

That person later died at the hospital.

The person who ran off was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.

It took officers almost an hour and a half to get to the man who had attempted to hide himself in extremely thick vegetation. Ultimately, officers had to use a fire department chainsaw to access the area where the suspect was. He refused to comply with commands and K9 warnings at which point, the police dog was sent out and the suspect was taken into custody.

The man was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.





















