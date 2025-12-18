1 killed in Lakewood house fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — West Pierce Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause of a house fire that killed one person in Lakewood and injured another.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. at a home at Military Road SW and 115th St SW, near Washington Park.

Deadly Lakewood fire

Firefighters were able to pull two people out of the home. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Fire and Lakewood police all responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

