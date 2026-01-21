1 killed in Ferndale crash; SB I-5 blocked during rush hour

FERNDALE, Wash. — One person was killed in what Washington State Patrol (WSP) is calling a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Ferndale.

According to WSP, the fatality was reported around 4:10 p.m.

All southbound lanes are blocked for two miles, near Main Street and Slater Road in Whatcom County.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

“As rush hour approaches, please consider alternate routes and expect delays,” WSP wrote on X.com

