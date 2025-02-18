1 killed in early morning Renton crash; portion of SR 167 closed

RENTON, Wash. — A portion of SR 167 in Renton has shut down due to an early morning deadly crash, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP said the causing driver was heading southbound in northbound lanes and hit a semi-truck around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 .

That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to head the wrong way.

All northbound lanes of SR 167 at 180th Street (just south of the 405 interchange) are blocked.

There is no estimated time of re-opening.

Drivers should seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story.

