1 killed in 3-car crash near Tacoma Narrows Bridge; portion of SR 302 closed

One person has died following a three-car crash near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. on SR 302 near SR 16 in Gig Harbor.

A portion of SR 302 is closed in both directions near Burnham Drive.

Those traveling to the Key Peninsula from Gig Harbor are advised to use the westbound SR 16 exit at Burley Olalla to access SR 302 and the Purdy Bay Bridge.

Washington State Patrol said one person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital.

Troopers said the crash was caused by an apparent failure to yield to oncoming traffic. According to WSP, the causing driver made a left turn without yielding.

It’s unclear if that driver was killed or if someone in another vehicle was.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

