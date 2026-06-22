1 found dead in Poulsbo house fire

POULSBO, Wash. — The Kitsap County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire in Poulsbo where one person was found dead inside.

Just after midnight on June 21, a person called 911 to report that flames could be seen coming out of their neighbor’s house across the street.

Neighbors were able to get one person out before fire crews arrived, but firefighters were informed there was still someone inside the burning home, according to the Poulsbo Fire Department.

Crews said the fire consumed the entire front of the residence as they worked to knock it down.

When they were able to get inside, one person was found dead in the home, Poulsbo fire said.

A medical examiner will determine if the person died from the fire or was dead before the fire broke out.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the Poulsbo Fire Department, preliminary details indicate the fire likely originated in a bedroom.

“This tragic loss serves as a stark reminder of how quickly fire spreads. The Poulsbo Fire Department urges all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms on every level of their home, inside every bedroom, and outside all sleeping areas. Additionally, families are encouraged to practice ‘Close Before You Doze’ by keeping bedroom doors shut at night, and to regularly practice a home fire escape plan,” the fire department wrote.

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