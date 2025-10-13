1 dead after house fire in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — A house fire in Graham Monday left one person dead, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the scene in the 27600 block of Webster Road East and found a patient.

The individual was given medical care but later died from their injuries.

Firefighters remained on scene working to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

