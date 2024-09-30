Local

1 dead, 1 hurt after SeaTac home destroyed in 2-alarm fire

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
The fire in the 3200 block of South 187th Street started Saturday night.

SeaTac fatal house fire The fire in the 3200 block of South 187th Street started Saturday night. (Puget Sound Fire)

SEATAC, Wash. — One person died and a second was taken to the hospital after fire that destroyed a house in SeaTac.

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority’s first post on X about the 2-alarm fire in the 3200 block of South 187th Street was at 11:39 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was put out within about 45 minutes, but hours later, crews remained at the scene monitoring possible hotspots.

The house was destroyed in the fire.

At around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Puget Sound Fire said one resident died at the scene and a second resident was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

King County Fire District 2, South King Fire & Rescue, King County Medic One, Port of Seattle Fire Department, and Zone 3 Fire Cadets assisted Puget Sound Fire.

