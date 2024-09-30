1 dead, 1 hurt after SeaTac home destroyed in 2-alarm fire

SEATAC, Wash. — One person died and a second was taken to the hospital after fire that destroyed a house in SeaTac.

Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority’s first post on X about the 2-alarm fire in the 3200 block of South 187th Street was at 11:39 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was put out within about 45 minutes, but hours later, crews remained at the scene monitoring possible hotspots.

The house was destroyed in the fire.

At around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Puget Sound Fire said one resident died at the scene and a second resident was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

King County Fire District 2, South King Fire & Rescue, King County Medic One, Port of Seattle Fire Department, and Zone 3 Fire Cadets assisted Puget Sound Fire.

SeaTac fatal house fire The fire in the 3200 block of South 187th Street started Saturday night. (Puget Sound Fire)

