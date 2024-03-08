1 of 2 teens in Sumner shooting, robbery that caused man to lose eye, on house arrest

TACOMA, Wash. — Two teens accused in a Sumner armed robbery and shooting appeared at Remann Hall Juvenile Court in Tacoma.

A 15-year-old suspect came before a judge on Wednesday and a 14-year-old suspect on Thursday. The two teens are accused of multiple counts of robbery, assault and taking a motor vehicle without permission. The 14-year-old suspect is also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The two teens allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at the WinCo Foods parking lot in Sumner on Nov. 20, 2023.

Sumner Police say they both took off in her car and fired shots at two other cars as they drove away.

One of the victims, Terry, says he was driving home from work when a bullet struck his face and took out his right eye.

“I feel like the reason why I was getting shot in the face is because they were looking for another car to steal after they got done shooting off a bunch of shots in the parking lot,” said Terry.

KIRO 7 spoke with Terry back in December, before the teens were arrested.

This week, the Pierce County judge allowed the 15-year-old suspect to be with his mother on house arrest. The 14-year-old remains in Echo Glen on other charges.

“I couldn’t even express how horrible inside that makes you feel,” Terry said.

It was hard for Terry to hear that one of the teens, accused in a shooting that almost killed him, will not be behind bars.

“I’m kind of in fear for my life. I feel like not only the rest of my community if he shooting people unknowingly getting off the freeway. I mean, I feel like everybody else is at risk too,” he said.

Terry says his life has changed in every way since the night of Nov. 20.

“In every way. I mean, I haven’t been able to go to work. And then after the shooting, I broke my leg,” he said.

He believes both teens should be in jail.

“If a kid can go commit an adult crime, then he’s not treated like an adult. That once the word gets out that this is happening, it’s just gonna make the world a worse place to live in,” Terry said.

A gofundme account has been set up for Terry.

