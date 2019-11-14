  • 'X' gender now an option for Washington residents on licenses, IDs

    Washington residents can now get their gender designation as "X' when getting a driver's license, permit or identification card.

    The "X" option is available to anyone, and this link has additional details

    Last August, Gov. Jay Inslee sent a news release pushing for "X" to be added as a gender option. Oregon became the first in the United States to offer X as an option in 2017. The change came after hearings by the Department of Licensing in Seattle, Spokane and Olympia. 

    "Everyone deserves to have their lived experience of gender and identity reflected as accurately as possible on their identification documents," Department of Licensing Director Teresa Berntsen said in a statement. "This, in turn, helps reduce barriers to housing, transportation, education, and employment. It's in service to our purpose of helping all Washington residents live, work, drive, and thrive."

    The gender "X" option is similar to a rule change previous enacted by the State Department of Health. As of January 2018, people born in Washington were able to change their gender designation on their birth certificate.

