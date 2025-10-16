LIVE UPDATES: ALCS Game 3 in Seattle

As the American League Championship Series shifts to Seattle, the Mariners are looking to secure their first ALCS win at home in 25 years.

The M’s have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, capped off by a 10-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 on Monday.

George Kirby will be starting Game 3 for Seattle, with a 2.70 ERA this postseason through two appearances, 10 innings pitched, and 14 strikeouts.

Shane Bieber gets the ball for Toronto, posting a 6.75 ERA through 2.2 innings pitched and 2 strikeouts.

Game 3 starts at 5:08 p.m. PT on FS1 at T-Mobile Park.

