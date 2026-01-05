Las Vegas Raiders fire Pete Carroll

After a 3-14 record, the Raiders announced the firing of head coach Pete Carroll after just one season.

Owner Mark Davis made the news public on Monday after the Raiders capped off the season with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We appreciate and with him and his family all the best,” Davis wrote.

Carroll joined the Raiders after coaching the Seahawks from 2010 to 2023.

“Moving forward, general manager John Spytek will lead all football operations in close collaboration with Tom Brady, including the search for the club’s next head coach. Together, they will guide football decisions with a shared focus on leadership, culture, and alignment with the organization’s long-term vision and goals,” Davis wrote on Monday.

