Kent domestic violence suspect may have survived fire; Police asking for public to be on the lookout

KENT, Wash. — A domestic violence suspect who Kent police believed died in a fire may actually still be alive.

It all started around 8 a.m. on Tuesday when Kent Police and the Valley SWAT team tried to arrest a 51-year-old Avon Cobb at an apartment, accused of assaulting a family member with a gun.

While officers were en route to arrest him, he sped off away from the apartment. Officers tried to pull him over, but he refused. Police initially chased him, but stopped because it was becoming too dangerous.

Officers say that Cobb headed to his workplace in Auburn.

Officers and SWAT surrounded the building at 1520 W Pike Street and tried to negotiate with him, but weren’t having much luck. Officers believed he still had a gun on him.

Negotiations went on for hours, but officers say Cobb refused to come out.

The SWAT team flew a drone inside to get a look at what he was doing and sent flash bangs and chemicals, but nothing seemed to work.

Around 6 p.m., SWAT entered the building to clear it when a fire broke out, forcing them to retreat.

Once the fire was extinguished hours later, law enforcement searched everywhere for Cobb but couldn’t find him.

Police said earlier this week that they presumed he died in the fire.

However, on Thursday, they remained uncertain and asked the public to be on the lookout for Cobb.

If you have any information about Avon Cobb’s whereabouts, call the Kent Police tip line at 253-856-5808, or leave a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

If your tip is time sensitive, please call 911.

