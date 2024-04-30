Just planted your veggies? Frost Advisory issued for some areas overnight

Gardeners beware!

If you just planted your vegetable crop or some new flowers, you could be in for a cold surprise.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory with temperatures from 33 to 36 degrees from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s mainly in effect away from metropolitan areas and the coast.

The areas affected include:

Hood Canal

East Puget Sound lowlands

Everett and vicinity

Lower Chehalis Valley

Southwest interior

Tacoma area

The advisory also includes Marysville, Lynnwood, Maple Valley, Lacey, Montesano, Covington-Sawyer, Elma, McCleary, Enumclaw, Monroe, Edmonds, Woodinville, Olympia, Prairie Ridge, Tumwater, Bonney Lake and Shelton.

The frost could kill sensitive outdoor plants, such as ones that are newly planted, if left uncovered.

Gardeners are advised to protect tender plants.

©2024 Cox Media Group