$440,000 lotto ticket purchased in Bellevue expires Tuesday

Check those tickets!

A HIT 5 lotto ticket worth $440,000 expires Tuesday, according to Washington’s Lottery.

The ticket from Nov. 23, 2023, was bought at the QFC at 3550 Factoria Boulevard Southeast.

“We always want to award our winners their prizes, so we’re encouraging everyone to check their pockets, glove boxes, or anywhere else they might have stashed their ticket so they can claim their prize in time,” said Joshua Johnston, Director of Washington’s Lottery.

Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim winning tickets. Unclaimed winnings are transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, supporting education in Washington.





