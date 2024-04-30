Jesse Jones: How to get the best deal with price matching

If you’re out shopping for a deal, you’ve got to think about price matching.

Kevin Brasler from Puget Sound Consumers’ Checkbook says price matching takes a bit of homework, but it can pay off big.

“We checked pricing policies at more than 100 different retailers and found that a lot of them have, in some cases, a little known price matching policies where, if you’re buying something and you notice that you’re in a store that a competitor is selling the item for less, you can simply ask a sales associate for the lower price and they’ll match it,” says Kevin Brasler.

Here’s what they found:

Nordstrom will make price adjustments for up to 10 days after purchase and will match lower prices of select stores for up to 10 days after purchase.

Target will make price adjustments for up to 14 days after purchase and will match some competitors’ lower prices for up to 14 days after purchase.

REI will make price adjustments for up to 14 days after purchase but does not match competitors’ lower prices.

Lowe’s will not make any post-purchase price adjustments but will match competitors’ lower prices at the time of purchase only.

Home Depot will make price adjustments for up to 30 days after purchase and will match competitors’ lower prices at the time of purchase only.

“Some have silly requirements like, you know, it has to be that moment when you’re buying the thing. You can’t come to them afterward and ask for a price match. Although we were surprised a lot of retailers will do that. If you come back to them a few weeks later and say, I could buy this thing for less now, if you’re one of your competitors, they will credit the difference to you,” Brasler said.

According to Brasler, some store’s price-matching rules include:

Items must be identical, including color.

The lower price must be immediately available.

No warehouse club pricing.

No items listed as clearance or discontinued.

Can’t combine deals.

Remember, many of these brick-and-mortar stores serve as showrooms. Some shoppers try items out while there and then go somewhere else or online to make the purchase.

Kevin says, use this to your advantage. “We have some flexibility here because they don’t want to lose those sales and lot of people go in and don’t buy from that store.”

For Consumer Checkbooks latest report on price matching rules and restrictions, and retailers visit: Shopping for the Best Deal? These Retailers Price Match or Make Price Adjustments - Puget Sound Consumers’ Checkbook

