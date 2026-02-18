Influenza activity very high in Washington, Department of Health says

The Washington State Department of Health reports that cases of influenza have increased significantly since the start of February.

Between October 2025 and February 2026, 106 influenza-associated deaths were reported in Washington.

Officials say the majority of deaths were either elderly or had underlying conditions, with two of them being children.

Symptoms of influenza include a fever of above 100 degrees F/38.7 C accompanied by a cough/sore throat.

Health officials urge ways to stop the spread of flu is by getting a flu vaccine, washing your hands often, covering your cough, and staying home if you’re sick.

For more information, visit doh.wa.gov.

