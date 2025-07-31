How much house $1 million buys you in Longview

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Longview. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6238 Willow Grove Rd, Longview

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,431

- Price per square foot: $411

- See 6238 Willow Grove Rd, Longview on Redfin.com

2512 Peters Dr, Longview

- Price: $979,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,370

- Price per square foot: $182

- See 2512 Peters Dr, Longview on Redfin.com

2608 Cascade Way, Longview

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,445

- Price per square foot: $219

- See 2608 Cascade Way, Longview on Redfin.com

2040 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $955,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,702

- Price per square foot: $353

- See 2040 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

2068 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $889,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,272

- Price per square foot: $391

- See 2068 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

2060 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $839,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,814

- Price per square foot: $462

- See 2060 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

1130 Kessler Blvd, Longview

- Price: $825,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,298

- Price per square foot: $250

- See 1130 Kessler Blvd, Longview on Redfin.com

2056 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $809,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,005

- Price per square foot: $403

- See 2056 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

3837 Columbia Heights Rd, Longview

- Price: $799,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,816

- Price per square foot: $166

- See 3837 Columbia Heights Rd, Longview on Redfin.com

2150 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,527

- Price per square foot: $316

- See 2150 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

2182 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,005

- Price per square foot: $398

- See 2182 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

2064 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,910

- Price per square foot: $418

- See 2064 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

2080 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $779,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,272

- Price per square foot: $342

- See 2080 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

2088 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $769,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,005

- Price per square foot: $383

- See 2088 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

2142 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $759,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,991

- Price per square foot: $381

- See 2142 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

2158 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $739,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,814

- Price per square foot: $407

- See 2158 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

2084 S River Rd, Kelso

- Price: $729,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,814

- Price per square foot: $401

- See 2084 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com

231 Robertson Rd, Longview

- Price: $719,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,896

- Price per square foot: $379

- See 231 Robertson Rd, Longview on Redfin.com

2321 Trillium Hts, Longview

- Price: $699,900

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,109

- Price per square foot: $136

- See 2321 Trillium Hts, Longview on Redfin.com

175 Beemon Dr, Longview

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,794

- Price per square foot: $390

- See 175 Beemon Dr, Longview on Redfin.com

2342 E Lynnwood Dr, Longview

- Price: $695,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,432

- Price per square foot: $202

- See 2342 E Lynnwood Dr, Longview on Redfin.com

2951 Premiere Pl, Longview

- Price: $695,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,979

- Price per square foot: $351

- See 2951 Premiere Pl, Longview on Redfin.com

2337 W Castleman St, Longview

- Price: $689,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,808

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 2337 W Castleman St, Longview on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.