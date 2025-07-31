How much house $1 million buys you in Longview

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Longview. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
6238 Willow Grove Rd, Longview
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,431
- Price per square foot: $411
- See 6238 Willow Grove Rd, Longview on Redfin.com
2512 Peters Dr, Longview
- Price: $979,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,370
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 2512 Peters Dr, Longview on Redfin.com
2608 Cascade Way, Longview
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,445
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 2608 Cascade Way, Longview on Redfin.com
2040 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $955,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,702
- Price per square foot: $353
- See 2040 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
2068 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $889,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,272
- Price per square foot: $391
- See 2068 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
2060 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $839,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,814
- Price per square foot: $462
- See 2060 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
1130 Kessler Blvd, Longview
- Price: $825,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,298
- Price per square foot: $250
- See 1130 Kessler Blvd, Longview on Redfin.com
2056 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $809,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,005
- Price per square foot: $403
- See 2056 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
3837 Columbia Heights Rd, Longview
- Price: $799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,816
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 3837 Columbia Heights Rd, Longview on Redfin.com
2150 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,527
- Price per square foot: $316
- See 2150 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
2182 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,005
- Price per square foot: $398
- See 2182 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
2064 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $799,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,910
- Price per square foot: $418
- See 2064 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
2080 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $779,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,272
- Price per square foot: $342
- See 2080 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
2088 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $769,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,005
- Price per square foot: $383
- See 2088 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
2142 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $759,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,991
- Price per square foot: $381
- See 2142 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
2158 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $739,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,814
- Price per square foot: $407
- See 2158 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
2084 S River Rd, Kelso
- Price: $729,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,814
- Price per square foot: $401
- See 2084 S River Rd, Kelso on Redfin.com
231 Robertson Rd, Longview
- Price: $719,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,896
- Price per square foot: $379
- See 231 Robertson Rd, Longview on Redfin.com
2321 Trillium Hts, Longview
- Price: $699,900
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,109
- Price per square foot: $136
- See 2321 Trillium Hts, Longview on Redfin.com
175 Beemon Dr, Longview
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,794
- Price per square foot: $390
- See 175 Beemon Dr, Longview on Redfin.com
2342 E Lynnwood Dr, Longview
- Price: $695,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,432
- Price per square foot: $202
- See 2342 E Lynnwood Dr, Longview on Redfin.com
2951 Premiere Pl, Longview
- Price: $695,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,979
- Price per square foot: $351
- See 2951 Premiere Pl, Longview on Redfin.com
2337 W Castleman St, Longview
- Price: $689,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,808
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 2337 W Castleman St, Longview on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.