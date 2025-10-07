How gas prices have changed in Longview in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Longview, WA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.
Longview by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.52
--- Washington average: $4.52
- Week change: -$0.04 (-0.8%)
- Year change: +$0.53 (+13.3%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.67 (10/10/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.02
- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.3%)
- Year change: +$0.81 (+19.2%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.56 (7/7/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
Daniel Avram // Shutterstock
#5. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.77
Christian Mueller // Shutterstock
#4. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.77
jittawit21 // Shutterstock
#3. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.79
Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.90
Elen Nika // Shutterstock
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.97
This story was produced by Cheap Insurance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.