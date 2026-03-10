How far does a $100,000 income go in US cities?

While a $100,000 income may serve as a mental threshold for a little financial breathing room, its real purchasing power depends largely on location and lifestyle. Taxes vary across the nation, with many states and even some cities tacking on additional charges to federal collections. And depending on how taxes are filed, reaching a $100,000 income may push a household from the 22% to 24% marginal tax bracket. Meanwhile, locations with high costs across housing and everyday essentials may be less forgiving to a $100,000 income.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 69 of the largest U.S. cities based on the estimated true value of $100,000 in annual income after accounting for taxes and local cost of living premiums.

Key Findings

In 68% of big cities, a dollar stretches further now compared to one year ago. Overall, the combination of costs and taxes are trending favorably for urbanites. The average value of $100k studywide increased from $71,669 to $72,444. The effective tax rate on single filers in these locations averaged 24.86%.

The value of $100,000 dropped 3.10% in Manhattan and Philadelphia. Year over year, these cities share the title for the highest decline in the value of a $100k income. They're followed by Fort Wayne, Indiana (-2.74%); Lubbock, Texas (-2.62%); and Queens, New York (-2.12%). Studywide, the average big city saw a 0.95% increase in the value of $100k.

Dollars in Orlando are going nearly 7% further this year. Orlando, Florida had the biggest increase in purchasing power, with the value of $100,000 going from $81,441 to $87,087 in just one year. Prices in 2025 averaged 9.4% lower than average. In 2024, prices were closer to the national par for big cities, with just a 3.6% discount.

The effective tax rate on $100,000 income exceeds 30% in one city. Baltimore, Maryland has the highest effective tax rate at this threshold, with 31.5% collectively charged in 2025. On the other hand, local prices are most reflective of the national average. Accounting for both elements, the value of $100k in Baltimore is estimated to be $68,329.

$100,000 retains 92% of its face value in Oklahoma City. The value of $100k increased by 2.09% year over year, giving Oklahoma City, Oklahoma the edge to keep its rank as the big city where $100k goes furthest. After accounting for the 18.7% discount on the cost of living and a 25.3% effective tax rate, the value of $100k is $91,868.

Table ranking cities by purchasing power of $100K. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

The Value of $100k in U.S. Cities

Cities are ranked based on the effective purchasing power of a $100,000 income after accounting for taxes and the local cost of living premium relative to U.S. average.

Manhattan, N.Y.

Value of $100k, 2025: $29,420

Value of $100k, 2024: $30,362

One year change: -3.10%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.7%

Honolulu, Hawai'i

Value of $100k, 2025: $39,452

Value of $100k, 2024: $38,610

One year change: 2.18%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.4%

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Value of $100k, 2025: $42,874

Value of $100k, 2024: $43,461

One year change: -1.35%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.7%

San Francisco, Calif.

Value of $100k, 2025: $43,255

Value of $100k, 2024: $42,128

One year change: 2.68%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.2%

Queens, N.Y.

Value of $100k, 2025: $45,718

Value of $100k, 2024: $46,708

One year change: -2.12%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.7%

Los Angeles, Calif.

Value of $100k, 2025: $47,390

Value of $100k, 2024: $47,983

One year change: -1.24%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.8%

San Diego, Calif.

Value of $100k, 2025: $48,997

Value of $100k, 2024: $49,337

One year change: -0.69%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.8%

Boston, Mass.

Value of $100k, 2025: $49,980

Value of $100k, 2024: $50,602

One year change: -1.23%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.8%

Washington, D.C.

Value of $100k, 2025: $53,222

Value of $100k, 2024: $51,339

One year change: 3.67%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 26.7%

Arlington, Va.

Value of $100k, 2025: $54,346

Value of $100k, 2024: $54,426

One year change: -0.15%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 26%

Oakland, Calif.

Value of $100k, 2025: $54,466

Value of $100k, 2024: $52,060

One year change: 4.62%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.8%

Seattle, Wash.

Value of $100k, 2025: $54,565

Value of $100k, 2024: $54,107

One year change: 0.85%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Portland, Ore.

Value of $100k, 2025: $60,942

Value of $100k, 2024: $60,427

One year change: 0.85%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.1%

Anchorage, Alaska

Value of $100k, 2025: $62,712

Value of $100k, 2024: $63,772

One year change: -1.66%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.3%

Chicago, Ill.

Value of $100k, 2025: $63,003

Value of $100k, 2024: $64,029

One year change: -1.60%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.9%

Newark, N.J.

Value of $100k, 2025: $65,393

Value of $100k, 2024: $65,014

One year change: 0.58%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.5%

Miami, Fla.

Value of $100k, 2025: $65,696

Value of $100k, 2024: $64,991

One year change: 1.09%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Bakersfield, Calif.

Value of $100k, 2025: $65,776

Value of $100k, 2024: $64,177

One year change: 2.49%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.8%

Philadelphia, Pa.

Value of $100k, 2025: $67,193

Value of $100k, 2024: $69,341

One year change: -3.10%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 28%

New Orleans, La.

Value of $100k, 2025: $67,382

Value of $100k, 2024: $66,668

One year change: 1.07%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 23.7%

Baltimore, Md.

Value of $100k, 2025: $68,329

Value of $100k, 2024: $67,499

One year change: 1.23%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 31.5%

Denver, Colo.

Value of $100k, 2025: $68,336

Value of $100k, 2024: $68,810

One year change: -0.69%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%

Durham, N.C.

Value of $100k, 2025: $70,538

Value of $100k, 2024: $71,371

One year change: -1.17%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%

Madison, Wis

Value of $100k, 2025: $71,968

Value of $100k, 2024: $71,018

One year change: 1.34%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.2%

Detroit, Mich.

Value of $100k, 2025: $72,204

Value of $100k, 2024: $69,924

One year change: 3.26%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.4%

Boise, Idaho

Value of $100k, 2025: $72,256

Value of $100k, 2024: $72,341

One year change: -0.12%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.4%

Plano, Texas

Value of $100k, 2025: $72,653

Value of $100k, 2024: $71,372

One year change: 1.79%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Phoenix, Ariz.

Value of $100k, 2025: $72,769

Value of $100k, 2024: $71,688

One year change: 1.51%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 23.4%

Milwaukee, Wis.

Value of $100k, 2025: $74,255

Value of $100k, 2024: $73,986

One year change: 0.36%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.2%

Mesa, Ariz.

Value of $100k, 2025: $74,466

Value of $100k, 2024: $74,056

One year change: 0.55%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 23.4%

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Value of $100k, 2025: $74,523

Value of $100k, 2024: $73,358

One year change: 1.59%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%

Buffalo, N.Y.

Value of $100k, 2025: $75,648

Value of $100k, 2024: $76,741

One year change: -1.42%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 26.2%

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Value of $100k, 2025: $76,064

Value of $100k, 2024: $75,742

One year change: 0.42%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.2%

Reno, Nev.

Value of $100k, 2025: $76,086

Value of $100k, 2024: $75,489

One year change: 0.79%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Lexington, Ky.

Value of $100k, 2025: $76,742

Value of $100k, 2024: $76,472

One year change: 0.35%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 29.3%

Cincinnati, Ohio

Value of $100k, 2025: $77,476

Value of $100k, 2024: $77,796

One year change: -0.41%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%

Richmond, Va.

Value of $100k, 2025: $77,776

Value of $100k, 2024: $78,057

One year change: -0.36%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 26%

Albuquerque, N.M.

Value of $100k, 2025: $77,796

Value of $100k, 2024: $78,522

One year change: -0.92%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.7%

St. Paul, Minn.

Value of $100k, 2025: $77,886

Value of $100k, 2024: $77,830

One year change: 0.07%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 27.4%

Atlanta, Ga.

Value of $100k, 2025: $78,494

Value of $100k, 2024: $76,840

One year change: 2.15%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.7%

Raleigh, N.C.

Value of $100k, 2025: $79,318

Value of $100k, 2024: $76,731

One year change: 3.37%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Value of $100k, 2025: $79,611

Value of $100k, 2024: $81,856

One year change: -2.74%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.6%

Lincoln, Neb.

Value of $100k, 2025: $79,653

Value of $100k, 2024: $78,308

One year change: 1.72%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.4%

Spokane, Wash.

Value of $100k, 2025: $79,859

Value of $100k, 2024: $81,441

One year change: -1.94%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Minneapolis, Minn.

Value of $100k, 2025: $79,989

Value of $100k, 2024: $78,162

One year change: 2.34%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 26.4%

Columbus, Ohio

Value of $100k, 2025: $80,070

Value of $100k, 2024: $77,647

One year change: 3.12%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.5%

Dallas, Texas

Value of $100k, 2025: $80,103

Value of $100k, 2024: $77,197

One year change: 3.76%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Nashville, Tenn.

Value of $100k, 2025: $80,103

Value of $100k, 2024: $79,543

One year change: 0.70%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Cleveland, Ohio

Value of $100k, 2025: $80,156

Value of $100k, 2024: $81,045

One year change: -1.10%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.5%

Tampa, Fla.

Value of $100k, 2025: $81,090

Value of $100k, 2024: $80,440

One year change: 0.81%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Charlotte, N.C.

Value of $100k, 2025: $81,820

Value of $100k, 2024: $81,780

One year change: 0.05%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%

Indianapolis, Ind.

Value of $100k, 2025: $82,329

Value of $100k, 2024: $82,759

One year change: -0.52%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 26.1%

Austin, Texas

Value of $100k, 2025: $82,446

Value of $100k, 2024: $80,605

One year change: 2.28%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Las Vegas, Nev.

Value of $100k, 2025: $82,532

Value of $100k, 2024: $79,705

One year change: 3.55%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Omaha, Neb.

Value of $100k, 2025: $83,112

Value of $100k, 2024: $80,353

One year change: 3.43%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.4%

St. Louis, Mo.

Value of $100k, 2025: $83,307

Value of $100k, 2024: $83,082

One year change: 0.27%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.4%

Kansas City, Mo.

Value of $100k, 2025: $83,775

Value of $100k, 2024: $81,258

One year change: 3.10%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.4%

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Value of $100k, 2025: $84,015

Value of $100k, 2024: $79,853

One year change: 5.21%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 24.8%

Lubbock, Texas

Value of $100k, 2025: $84,567

Value of $100k, 2024: $86,846

One year change: -2.62%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Houston, Texas

Value of $100k, 2025: $84,840

Value of $100k, 2024: $83,343

One year change: 1.80%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Wichita, Kan.

Value of $100k, 2025: $85,110

Value of $100k, 2024: $82,796

One year change: 2.79%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.6%

San Antonio, Texas

Value of $100k, 2025: $86,419

Value of $100k, 2024: $86,084

One year change: 0.39%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Orlando, Fla.

Value of $100k, 2025: $87,087

Value of $100k, 2024: $81,441

One year change: 6.93%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Jacksonville, Fla.

Value of $100k, 2025: $87,765

Value of $100k, 2024: $84,509

One year change: 3.85%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Memphis, Tenn.

Value of $100k, 2025: $88,454

Value of $100k, 2024: $87,427

One year change: 1.18%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Tulsa, Okla.

Value of $100k, 2025: $89,770

Value of $100k, 2024: $87,439

One year change: 2.67%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.3%

El Paso, Texas

Value of $100k, 2025: $90,276

Value of $100k, 2024: $89,114

One year change: 1.30%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Corpus Christi, Texas

Value of $100k, 2025: $91,110

Value of $100k, 2024: $88,015

One year change: 3.52%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 21.1%

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Value of $100k, 2025: $91,868

Value of $100k, 2024: $89,989

One year change: 2.09%

Effective tax rate on $100k: 25.3%

Data and Methodology

This study used SmartAsset’s paycheck calculator to apply federal, state and local taxes to an annual salary of $100,000 for an individual. This online tool calculates your take-home pay per paycheck for both salary and hourly jobs after taking into account federal, FICA, state and local taxes. This take-home income was then adjusted for the local cost of living in 69 of the largest cities in the U.S. using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research. The cost of living takes into account the price of housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous goods and services. Cost of living index data is averaged across 2025.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.