The highest-value homes in Bellingham

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Bellingham's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 330 Bayside Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Approximate home value: $7,713,204

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 1.5

- Square feet: 2,254

- See 330 Bayside Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#2. 2237 Northshore Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226

- Approximate home value: $7,175,482

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 6,568

- See 2237 Northshore Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

#3. 212 Hawthorn Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Approximate home value: $6,862,375

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 212 Hawthorn Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#4. 524 32Nd St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Approximate home value: $6,860,350

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 20,017

- See 524 32Nd St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#5. 334 Bayside Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Approximate home value: $6,709,219

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 8,701

- See 334 Bayside Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#6. 2115 Taylor Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Approximate home value: $6,638,021

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 14,336

- See 2115 Taylor Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#7. 318 Bayside Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Approximate home value: $6,340,996

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 4,947

- See 318 Bayside Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#8. 933 Chuckanut Shore Rd, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Approximate home value: $6,292,429

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 6,564

- See 933 Chuckanut Shore Rd, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#9. 9 Strawberry Point Rd, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Approximate home value: $6,129,061

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,721

- See 9 Strawberry Point Rd, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#10. 32 Shorewood Dr, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Approximate home value: $5,672,458

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 4,914

- See 32 Shorewood Dr, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#11. 1800 Alabama St, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Approximate home value: $5,537,625

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 32,954

- See 1800 Alabama St, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#12. 2100 Alabama St, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Approximate home value: $5,522,540

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 37,128

- See 2100 Alabama St, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#13. 599 Pleasant Bay Rd, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Approximate home value: $5,482,767

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 4,525

- See 599 Pleasant Bay Rd, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#14. 421 Pleasant Bay Rd, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Approximate home value: $5,462,767

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 3,414

- See 421 Pleasant Bay Rd, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#15. 1026 22Nd St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Approximate home value: $5,344,761

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 20,097

- See 1026 22Nd St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#16. 322 Chuckanut Point Rd, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Approximate home value: $5,269,105

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 1,482

- See 322 Chuckanut Point Rd, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#17. 2633 Northshore Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226

- Approximate home value: $5,108,553

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 3,966

- See 2633 Northshore Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

#18. 1304 22Nd St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Approximate home value: $4,990,374

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 2,592

- See 1304 22Nd St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#19. 1300 Mahogany Ave, Bellingham, WA 98226

- Approximate home value: $4,933,906

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 105,529

- See 1300 Mahogany Ave, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

#20. 2355 Northshore Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226

- Approximate home value: $4,921,788

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 6,294

- See 2355 Northshore Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

#21. 3420 W Mcleod Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Approximate home value: $4,848,172

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 2,820

- See 3420 W Mcleod Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#22. 1200 Chuckanut Dr N, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Approximate home value: $4,782,136

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 5,078

- See 1200 Chuckanut Dr N, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.