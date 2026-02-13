Ron Alvey // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Highest-rated Class of 2027 football recruits from Washington

The recruiting race for the Class of 2027 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2027 football recruits from Washington using data from 247Sports. Players are ranked by their 247Sports composite ratings. Here's the players from Washington set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#7. Maurice Williams (CB)

- National rank: #437 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #43

- College: Washington

- Offers: Washington, Penn State, Arizona State, BYU, Boise State

- High school: Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, WA)

#6. Zach Albright (TE)

- National rank: #420 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #24

- College: not committed

- Offers: California, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas A&M, Utah

- High school: Glacier Peak (Snohomish, WA)

#5. Ty Tautolo (Edge)

- National rank: #407 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #33

- College: not committed

- Offers: California, Kansas State, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA

- High school: Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)

#4. Gecova Doyal (IOL)

- National rank: #364 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #19

- College: not committed

- Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Kentucky, Miami

- High school: Puyallup (Puyallup, WA)

#3. Sione Kaho (QB)

- National rank: #337 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #21

- College: not committed

- Offers: Arizona State, BYU, California, Duke, Oregon

- High school: Lincoln (Tacoma, WA)

#2. Tevita Nonu (DL)

- National rank: #260 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #30

- College: not committed

- Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Oregon

- High school: O'Dea (Seattle, WA)

#1. Braylon Pope (WR)

- National rank: #193 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #27

- College: Washington

- Offers: Washington, Arizona State, BYU, California, Miami

- High school: Sumner (Sumner, WA)