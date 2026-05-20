3 dead in New Mexico and first responders treated for exposure to unknown substance, officials say

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. — Three people are dead and more than a dozen first responders were quarantined and being treated Wednesday for exposure to an unidentified substance after being called to a suspected drug overdose at a rural New Mexico home, authorities said.

New Mexico State Police said three of the four people who were found unresponsive inside the home east of Albuquerque died. The fourth was being treated at a hospital in Albuquerque.

During the response, authorities said, 18 first responders were exposed to the substance and began experiencing symptoms including nausea and dizziness. All of the first responders were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where they were being monitored.

Two of the first responders were listed in serious condition, said Officer Wilson Silver with New Mexico State Police.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Hazmat teams were assisting at the scene in Mountainair, a rural community east of Albuquerque, in efforts to identify the substance involved.

“At this time, investigators believe the substance may be transmitted through contact and do not believe it to be airborne,” Silver said.

While the investigation was ongoing, Mountainair Mayor Peter Nieto said in a social media post that all indications were pointing toward narcotics as a possible factor. He added that there was no threat to the public and that a perimeter had been set up around the home.

Residents, however, took to social media to voice their frustrations about drug use in the community and elsewhere.

The mayor said the town's law enforcement officers and first responders work every day to protect the community and respond to difficult situations.

“But the reality is that addiction and substance abuse are issues affecting communities all across our state and nation,” Nieto said. “There is no simple or immediate solution. Lasting change requires family support, accountability, education, and most importantly, individuals who are willing to accept help.”

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