Haribo recalls candy after cannabis contamination

Haribo has recalled packages of their fizzy cola gummy bottle candy after several people became sick after eating them in the Netherlands.

Several people, including children, became sick after eating one-kilo (2.2-pound) bags of Haribo Happy Cola F!ZZ.

Samples of the candy were later tested by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) and were found to be laced with cannabis.

NVWA told CNN, “How the cannabis ended up in the sweets is still unknown.”

The Dutch police are now investigating the candy contamination.

Haribo is recalling bags with a best-before date of Jan. 2026 and says it is working closely with authorities to find how the candy was contaminated.

The candy company says other countries should be unaffected and has limited its recall to the Netherlands.

©2025 Cox Media Group