GUESS to reward customers who use their new ‘GUESS Again’ recycling program

GUESS has launched “GUESS Again” a new recycling program designed to recycle worn clothing.

In partnership with SuperCircle, GUESS looks to reduce its carbon footprint by reducing textile waste and rewarding its customers in the process.

This new program will complement its current in-store partnership recycling program with Homeboy Threads.

“Our partnership with SuperCircle represents another strong step toward our ACTION GUESS commitment to develop more circular business models. GUESS Again, our partnership with SuperCircle creates a new pathway for us to reduce our carbon footprint and offers a solution for apparel and textile waste,” said Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer of GUESS?, Inc.

The program, which started on October 10, gives customers on the GUESS website an opportunity to get a shipping label to send worn clothing items to SuperCircle to collect, sort and process the collected clothing before sending the items to a textile recycler.

“SuperCircle is proud to partner with GUESS on its journey to achieving true textile circularity. With 85% of textiles ending up incinerated or in landfills and 92 million tons of textile waste generated each year, accessible, value-creating textile recycling programs have never been more needed,” said Chloe Marie Songer, CEO and Co-founder of SuperCircle. “We’re thrilled to bring seamless, incentivized textile recycling to climate-conscious GUESS fans everywhere in a program that is a win-win-win for the brand, the consumer, and our planet.”

GUESS will now accept worn clothing from any brand in-store or through shipping.

